9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 7th, 2022

By Marius Nestor

This has been a really great week for Linux news and releases, despite being the season of summer holidays. Learn more in this 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users got a newer Linux kernel from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, KDE Plasma desktop fans received a new update with lots of goodies, Slax Linux returned to its roots, and Peppermint OS now offers a Devuan-based flavor for software freedom lovers.

On top of that, I show you how to install Linux kernel 5.19 on Ubuntu, upgrade your Linux Mint 20.3 installations to Linux Mint 21, and take a look at the upcoming Fedora Linux 37 release on Raspberry Pi 4.

