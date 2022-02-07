9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 6th, 2022

This week has been generous in Linux week as we got lots of cool new releases and Linux updates. Learn more in this 9to5Linux weekly roundup.

It started with the launch of the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite, the end of life of the Linux 4.4 LTS kernel series, Education editions of Zorin OS 16, 64-bit edition of the official Raspberry Pi OS, major Slackware and Peppermint OS releases, and a new Linux laptop from System76.

We also got new releases of the Linux Lite, Trisquel GNU/Linux, and Escuelas Linux distributions, as well as new updates to the KDE Falkon, NVIDIA graphics driver, KDE Gear, Raspberry Pi Imager, Inkscape, and GStreamer software.