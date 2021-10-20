Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 5.3 Released

Porteus Kiosk 5.3 is here about six months after Porteus Kiosk 5.2, adding several new features, including experimental hardware video decoding support and a virtual keyboard for both Mozilla Firefox ESR and Google Chrome web browsers.

While the hardware decoding feature can be enabled in the remote config with the hardware_video_decode parameter, the virtual keyboard feature comes as an extension and will pop up automatically when clicking an input field on a web page. Users can control the virtual keyboard in the remote config with the virtual_keyboard parameter. Learn more about the new release and its features here.