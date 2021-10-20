---

Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 5.3 Released

By Marius Nestor

Porteus Kiosk 5.3 is here about six months after Porteus Kiosk 5.2, adding several new features, including experimental hardware video decoding support and a virtual keyboard for both Mozilla Firefox ESR and Google Chrome web browsers.

While the hardware decoding feature can be enabled in the remote config with the hardware_video_decode parameter, the virtual keyboard feature comes as an extension and will pop up automatically when clicking an input field on a web page. Users can control the virtual keyboard in the remote config with the virtual_keyboard parameter. Learn more about the new release and its features here.

