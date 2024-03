The GNOME 46 RC (Release Candidate) milestone is here, with one last set of changes for the final release on March 20th. Probably the biggest change is the long-awaited variable refresh rate (VRR) feature (even if it will be an experimental feature that users need to manually enable) along with the corresponding entry in Settings > Display, which also shows the full VRR range for a monitor when possible.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/gnome-46-release-candidate-is-now-available-with-last-minute-changes