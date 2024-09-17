---

GNOME Asia Summit 2024 Will be Held in Bengaluru, India

By Senthil Kumar

The GNOME Asia Summit 2024 will take place from December 6 to 8 in Bengaluru, India, at Red Hat India Pvt. Ltd. The call for abstracts is now open.

