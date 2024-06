A few months back, CVE-2024-1086, a nasty use-after-free vulnerability in the Linux kernel’s netfilter, was revealed. With a Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) score of 7.8, this bug, with the foundation for most Linux network firewall and Network Address Translation (NAT) programs, was a nasty little security hole. With it, Netfliter’s table component could be exploited to achieve local privilege escalation.