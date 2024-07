At the United Nations OSPOs for Good Conference, we were once more reminded of the curious situation of AI and open source programs: While the foundations of AI are built on open source tools and libraries, almost no major AI program is truly open source. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s PaLM (and its successor, the multimodel Gemini), and Meta’s Llama-3 are often touted as open, but they’re not. They come with significant restrictions that don’t meet the definition of open source software.