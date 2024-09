Convertible laptops have gained popularity in recent years, but many models produced by mainstream manufacturers often neglect Linux support. This can lead to a frustrating experience for Linux users who seek devices tailored to their operating system. Recognizing this gap, TUXEDOComputers has introduced the InfinityFlex 14, the first 3-in-1 convertible laptop designed specifically for Linux enthusiasts. Let’s explore the features this hardware brings to the community.