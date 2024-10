Audacious 4.4.1 is here three and a half months after Audacious 4.4, a major release that added a Background Music plugin to make sound equally loud within and between tracks, re-introduced the Lyrics plugin for the GTK interface, added Disc Number support, and support for a linear volume scale for PipeWire.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/audacious-4-4-1-open-source-audio-player-brings-new-features-and-improvements