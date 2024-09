GNOME 46.5 is here five weeks after the GNOME 46.4 release and fixes smartcard logins, adds user permissions to new Wi-Fi connections for restricted users, fixes the showing of pending PAM messages on the login screen, and fixes the “Locate Pointer” accessibility option when the “Reduce Animation” option is turned on.

