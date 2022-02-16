How to Install MongoDB in Ubuntu 22.04/20.04

Numerous modern web applications fancy the use of a document database to store data; a case exhibited by MongoDB. The no traditional table-based relational database structure classifies MongoDB as a NoSQL database. It instead embraces dynamic schemas through the use of JSON-like documents.

This article will walk us through the installation and configuration of MongoDB on Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 20.04. Before proceeding, make sure you have root user access or you are a Sudoer user on the system you are using.