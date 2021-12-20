Latest Steam Client Update Greatly Improves VA-API Hardware Decoding on Linux

The new Steam Client update comes less than a month after the previous update, which added support for VA-API hardware encoding on Linux, to greatly improves VA-API (Video Acceleration API) hardware decoding for Linux gamers using Steam’s Remote Play feature for playing local multiplayer games online.

Also for Linux gamers, the new Steam Client release updates the Linux runtime ‘scout’ to version 0.20211207.0, adding support for the WebP image format in SDL2_image, fixes an issue with the starting directory, which sometimes could be incorrect when launching devkit titles, along with the ability to cleanly report an error if a devkit title is configured without a command-line.