Ubuntu 21.10 Official Flavors Released, Here’s What’s New

By Marius Nestor

The official Ubuntu flavors released as part of Ubuntu 21.10 include Kubuntu 21.10, Xubuntu 21.10, Lubuntu 21.10, Ubuntu Studio 21.10, Ubuntu MATE 21.10, Ubuntu Budgie 21.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 21.10. As expected, they come with all the internal changes of Ubuntu 21.10, such as the Linux 5.13 kernel and updated toolchain, as well as…

Kubuntu 21.10 features the latest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment by default, namely Plasma 5.22.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 21.08.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.86 software suites, Latte Dock 0.10, and Qt 5.15.2. Ubuntu Studio 21.10 also features the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment, but with a different layout and a more darkish theme by default.

